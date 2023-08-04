Missing minor’s body fished out from Pond in Keonjhar

The body of a missing minor boy was fished out of the pond in the Ghatagaon area of Odisha’s Keonjhar district.

Representational Image

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, the body of a missing minor boy was fished out of the pond in the Ghatagaon area of Odisha’s Keonjhar district.

According to sources, the 4-year-old boy went missing two days ago. Following the missing of the kid, his parents filed a complaint at the nearby police station. Later, during the investigation, the minor boy’s body was recovered from the pond.

The police have seized the body and sent it for autopsy. However, it is yet to be ascertained that the kid fell into the pond by himself or he was murdered and thrown into the pond.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.

