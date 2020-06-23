Sambalpur: Family members of a missing migrant worker gheraoed a quarantine centre at Kutarimala High School in Bamra of Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Tuesday. They gheraoed the quarantine centre to nab the middleman, who had taken the missing man to Goa.

According to sources, Hari Pinga of Nuadihi area which comes under Lariapalli Panchayat went missing after he was taken to Goa by the middleman who has been identified as Ramesh Rana of the same village on August 18, 2019.

Ramesh had taken Pinga to Goa to work as a migrant worker.

Pinga’s wife Subhashini filed a complaint with Mahulpali Police station after she could not contact with him and Ramesh ignored their phone calls.

When no action was taken by the police, Subhashini desperately tried to search for her missing husband. Later, Ramesh informed the family that Pinga went missing as he was suffering from mental illness. Besides, he allegedly took money from them to search Pinga.

Recently Pinga’s family members gheraoed the school along with other villagers after knowing about Ramesh being quarantined at the school after his return from Goa. They gheraoed the quarantine centre suspecting some foul play and hands of Ramesh behind Pinga’s missing. They created a ruckus in their bid to nab Ramesh.

On being informed about the matter, Tehsildar of Bamra Anil Kulu and Inspector In-Charge of Govindpur Police Station Pratam Rana reached the spot.

The situation became normal after they promised to handover Ramesh to the police and begin an investigation into the matter immediately.