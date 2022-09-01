Missing man’s body recovered from pond in Odisha’s Soro, family allege murder

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a body of a missing man was recovered from a pond at Kanpur village under Soro Police station limits of Odisha’s Balasore district this morning.

On being informed about the incident, a team of cops rushed to the spot and recovered the body and identified it as that of Nrusingh Sahu of the village, who was missing since last Monday.

The police team later started an investigation into the matter after sending the body to the local hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, Sahu’s family members filed a written complaint at Anantpur Police outpost alleging that he has been murdered.

They claimed that the deceased had filed a case at the police station a few days ago after he got into a fight with some people. The accused persons were arrested and were sent to jail. However, they had threatened to take revenge.