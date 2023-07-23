Missing fisherman found dead after boat capsizes in Jaleshwar

Balasore: The dead body of a missing fisherman was fished out today after a fishing boat named Narayani capsized in the middle of the sea in the Jaleshwar area of Odisha’s Balasore district on Saturday. The boat had seven people on board, all of whom were rescued safely, but one fisherman had gone missing during the mishap.

The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Patra of Kashaphala village under Singla police station.

According to sources, the group went to sea on a boat to catch fish. However, the boat capsized in the mid of the sea. Following the incident, the locals immediately informed the ODRAF team and fire service personnel about the matter.

After receiving information, the ODRAF team and fire service personnel reached the spot and started a rescue operation. The team successfully rescued six of the on boards but Jitendra went missing. The team fished out his body today. The team has sent the body for autopsy.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.