Missing boy from Bhubaneswar found in Jenapur station

Bhubaneswar: The minor boy who had been missing from Bhubaneswar has been found by the police from Jenapur station in Jajpur district of Odisha.

It is worth mentioning that a boy had been missing from his house in Bhubaneswar for the past eight days, said reliable reports on Thursday.

The father and mother were desperately looking for their son who has been missing. In protest, the couple has staged a dharna in front of the Maitri Vihar police station.

They were begging for justice to bring back their missing son who is just 16 years of age.

It is further worth mentioning that, a message had come from an unknown number saying that their son will be sent back if they pay a ransom of three lakh rupees. The couple had also received repeated threats on WhatsApp that if they do not pay up then their son will be killed.

“My son has been found today by the police” said Yogesh’s father and profusely thanked the authorities for their efforts. The entire family of the minor boy has expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Commissionerate Police.

An investigation is still underway by the police as to how the boy reached the Jenapur station in Jajpur district of Odisha.

Detailed reports are awaited in this matter.