Mishaps during chariot pulling in Odisha; 3 dead, 2 injured

Keonjhar/Koraput: A pall of gloom descended on Kendua village in Keonjhar district and Kolab Nagar village in Koraput today as three persons died and two persons were injured after the chariots, which they were puling, came in contact with live wire.

One Jugal Kishore Barik and Barun Giri of Kendua village died on the spot when a chariot came across an 11KV live wire while they were pulling it along with hundreds of the devotees on the occasion of the Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings. Another devotee also sustained critical burn injuries due to the fire mishaps.

Likewise, a man identified as Babula Nayak died while another person named Krishna Rao was injured when the chariot got contacted with the live wire. Rao is currently undergoing treatment at the Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College & Hospital in Koraput.