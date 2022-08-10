Miscreants torched car parked outside house in Puri

Miscreants torched car in Puri

Puri: Two unidentified miscreants reportedly torched a car last night in Mukund Mishra Nagar under Puri Sadar police limits.

According to reports, two miscreants torched the car of one Bijay Kumar Khuntia by pouring petrol on it. Bijay had parked the car outside his house.

Apart from setting the four-wheeler on fire, the miscreants also damaged Bijay’s house. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the house.

It is to be noted that, some miscreants brutally murdered Bijay’s younger son Deepak Khuntia two years ago. Police had filed a case of murder and made arrests. Now, it is suspected that the miscreants might have torched Bijay’s vehicle and damaged his house with the aim to threaten him and not to give any evidence in the court against the accused.

Bijay, on the other, alleged that the Puri Sadar Police did not reach the spot even though he informed them about the incident.

Meanwhile, Bijay’s family is living under the shadow of fear after the incident.

