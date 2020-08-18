Miscreants Torch SBI ATM After Loot Failed In Odisha
Mayurbhanj: An SBI ATM located at Udala College Road in Mayurbhanj districthere caught fire during a suspected loot bid by miscreants late Monday night.
It is suspected that miscreants used gas cutters to break open the ATM machine but somehow the machine caught fire and fled from the spot.
The gas cutter has been seized from the ATM kiosk.
On being informed, police reached the spot this morning and started probe into the matter.
However, whether the cash in ATM was looted or burnt into ashes has not been confirmed yet.