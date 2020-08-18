Miscreants Torch SBI ATM After Loot Failed In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mayurbhanj:  An SBI ATM located at Udala College Road in Mayurbhanj districthere caught fire during a suspected loot bid by miscreants late Monday night.

It is suspected that miscreants used gas cutters to break open the ATM machine but somehow the machine caught fire and fled from the spot.

The gas cutter has been seized from the ATM kiosk.

On being informed, police reached the spot this morning and started probe into the matter.

However, whether the cash in ATM was looted or burnt into ashes has not been confirmed yet.

 

 

You might also like
State

Odisha Govt Suspends OAS Officer

State

Weather Alert! Thundershower, Rainfall To Occur In Odisha District

State

Target Drone ‘Banshee’ Caught In Fishermen’s Net In Odisha [WATCH]

State

66 acre land area around Lingaraj temple to get new look under Ekamra Kshetra Yojana

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

https://kalingatv.com/

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7