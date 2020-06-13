Kendrapada: Miscreants set a Hyva truck on fire in Nuabazar area of Aul block in Kendrapara district of Odisha today morning.

As per reports, a pebble laden Hyva truck had been parked on the road in Nuapada area when some miscreants set the truck on fire. Within minutes the truck was engulfed by rising flames and cloudy fumes.

After witnessing the fire, locals informed the Fire Department. Fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Even though the fire was doused the truck was almost burnt by then.

Investigation is underway in this matter.