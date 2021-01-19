Miscreants tie hands of minor girl, gang-rape her in Cuttack district of Odisha

By WCE 5
salipur minor girl gang rape

Salipur: In a sad incident a 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by two persons in Salipur area of Cuttack district in Odisha. Mother of the victim has filed a complaint with Police in this matter.

As per reports, two persons lurked into the house of the victim when she was alone at home. The accused persons then choked the minor girl’s mouth by putting clothes in it. They also reportedly tied her hands and legs and then raped her.

Following the incident, mother of the victim filed a complaint with Salipur Police. Investigation of the case is underway.

