Miscreants snatch Rs 5 lakh from teacher in Balangir of Odisha

Balangir: Some unidentified bike-borne miscreants reportedly snatched away Rs. 5 lakh from a father and son just after they withdrew the amount from Titilagarh State bank here in Odisha today.

The victim has been identified as Ashok Behera, a teacher of Swadhin pada in Titilagarh .

According to reports,  Ashok and his son had withdrawn Rs. 5 lakh from State bank.

After the duo went out of the bank with the money, soon some bike-borne miscreants approached Ashoka and started snatching the money from Ashok’s possession.

Before anyone could come to Ashok’s rescue, the miscreants escaped from the spot by snatching money from Ashok’ possession.

Soon, Ashok lodged a complaint at the local police station regarding the loot.

The police has initiated an investigation into the matter as per Ashok’s complaint to nab the unidentified miscreants.

It is to be noted that in a similar kind of incident in Puri on September 3, two unidentified miscreants looted Rs 10 lakh at a gun point from a man in Brahmagiri town of the district. According to reports, the unidentified victim was returning from State Bank of India’s Brahmagiri branch after withdrawing Rs 10, 00,000, which he was carrying in a bag

