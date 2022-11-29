Miscreants snatch gold chain from woman, nabbed by another couple in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A couple nabbed two miscreants in Bhubaneswar of Odisha today who had fled from the scene after snatching away a gold chain from a woman. Later, another couple came to the victim couple’s rescue, chased the snatchers and nabbed them near VSS Nagar market.

As per reports, while a couple was going home on a bike, suddenly two miscreants came from behind on a bike and tried to snatch the vanity bag and gold chain of the woman who was the pillion rider.

However, the woman tried to restrain them from snatching the items and gripped it tightly. Yet, the miscreant then hit her, snatched the gold chain and the two fled from the scene.

At this juncture, another couple came to the victim couple’s help. They chased the miscreants and nabbed them near VSS Nagar market with the help of the locals. The locals then bit the miscreants and handed them over to police.

