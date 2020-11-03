Miscreants snatch gold chain from woman in Khordha: Watch CCTV footage

Khordha: Two bike borne miscreants allegedly snatched gold chain from a woman in broad day light on Tuesday in Khordha district of Odisha. The place of occurrence is merely 200 meter from Khordha Model Police Station. The whole incident has been captured in a CCTV.

As per reports, one Namita Tripathy was talking with someone in front of her house in the Post Office lane after returning from the Sub Collector office in the morning hour on Tuesday when two miscreants came on a bike and snatched the gold chain from her.

Tripathy has filed a complaint in this connection with Police. She has also filed the CCTV footage along with the FIR. However, the miscreants are yet to be nabbed.