Miscreants snatch cash bag from couple, dump man in forest in Kandhamal

Phulbani: In a broad daylight heist, unidentified miscreants looted Rs 20,000 from a couple and thrashed them mercilessly near Barakhama under Baliguda police limits yesterday.

As per the report, the couple identified as Sundi Digal and his wife Sangeeta of Dulkia village had been to Barakhama SBI branch last afternoon and returning after withdrawing cash when the incident took place.

Two bike-borne miscreants intercepted the couple near Barakhama and snatched away the cash bag later they took Sundi with them and intoxicated before dumping at Sudra Forest.

Some local youths discovered Sundi from the forest and called up his wife as well as police to inform.

While the victim has been admitted to hospital post the incident, police have launched a manhunt to trace the looters.