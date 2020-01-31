Bhubaneswar chain snatching

Miscreants snatch away gold necklace of lady teacher in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Unleashing fear of road robbery an unidentified miscreant snatched away the gold necklace from a woman near Nakhara village under Pahala police limits here yesterday.

The victim woman has been identified as Pushpabati Mohapatra, a school teacher by profession.

As per the report, Mohapatra who was en-route to her home through Phulnakhara-Niali road was targeted by two bike-borne miscreants near DPS Chhak. One of the miscreants pushed her from behind and snatched away the necklace.

While the snatching came to light from the CCTV footage available with a house located near the spot of the incident, no police case has been filed in connection with it so far.

Meanwhile, locals have demanded police patrolling in the area to keep snatchers at bay.

