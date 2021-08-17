Miscreants shoot petrol pump staff, loot cash in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district

By WCE 5
Miscreants shoot loot petrol pump staff Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Miscreants shot a petrol pump staff and looted cash money when he was on his way to the bank to deposit it. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in the premises of the Panda Petrol pump by the side of NH 55 at Baladiabandha under Dhenkanal Sadar Police limits in Odisha.

As per reports, 3 miscreants came in a Pulsar bike to the Panda petrol pump in Balaidabandha at about 3 pm and opened fire on a petrol pump staff when he was on his way to the bank to deposit cash money. They managed to loot more than one lakh rupees.

After committing the crime the three fled from the scene on the Pulsar bike, witnesses said.

Related News

IIMC Dhenkanal to commemorate Odia Journalism Day tomorrow

Youth axes father to death, attacks sister in Odisha’s…

After being alerted Police reached the spot and started investigation. Police have seized 2 empty cartridges from the spot while further probe of the case is underway.

Also read: Woman hacks father-in law to death in Odisha

You might also like
State

East Coast Railway issues important alert for train passengers, check details

State

Odisha: Jhulana Jatra begins in Puri Srimandira: Watch

State

India Post Recruitment 2021: Deadline alert for 10th pass candidates, Check details

State

Odisha PEO caught taking bribe in Kandhamal

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.