Miscreants shoot petrol pump staff, loot cash in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district

Dhenkanal: Miscreants shot a petrol pump staff and looted cash money when he was on his way to the bank to deposit it. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in the premises of the Panda Petrol pump by the side of NH 55 at Baladiabandha under Dhenkanal Sadar Police limits in Odisha.

As per reports, 3 miscreants came in a Pulsar bike to the Panda petrol pump in Balaidabandha at about 3 pm and opened fire on a petrol pump staff when he was on his way to the bank to deposit cash money. They managed to loot more than one lakh rupees.

After committing the crime the three fled from the scene on the Pulsar bike, witnesses said.

After being alerted Police reached the spot and started investigation. Police have seized 2 empty cartridges from the spot while further probe of the case is underway.