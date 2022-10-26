Miscreants set fire to utensils laden truck in Sambalpur of Odisha

Sambalpur: In a shocking incident, a truck laden with utensils was allegedly set on fire by miscreants in Sambalpur district of Odisha.

According to reports, the incident took place just 100 meters away from the polices station in Darakaitaha sahi situated in Redhakhol, a town in Sambalpur.

The mini truck along with the utensils has been completely reduced to ashes in this weird incident.

Reports say that, it is yet to be know who lit up the truck and why the act took place.

It is noteworthy that a complaint has been lodged in the Redhakhol police station, an investigation in this regard is underway.

Further details about this incident is awaited.