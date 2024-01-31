Miscreants set car on fire in front of man’s house in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, miscreants have set a car on fire right in the front of a man’s house in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The reports suggest that, the miscreants set fire to the vehicle in front of a house in Dumduma Phase 2 of Khandagiri police station.

The owner of the vehicle has filed a complaint at the Khandagiri police station. The police reached the spot and started a search.

The police suspect that the vehicle caught fire due to a short circuit. Detailed reports awaited.