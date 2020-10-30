Miscreants Set Car On Fire After Thrashing Three Including Woman In Rourkela

Miscreants Set Car On Fire After Thrashing Three Including Woman In Rourkela

Rourkela: A group of miscreants allegedly thrashed three persons including a woman and set a Mahindra Scorpio, in which they were traveling, on fire at Heked Road under Tangarpali police limits of Sundergarh district early this morning.

According to sources, a group of 10 to 12 bike-borne unidentified youths intercepted the four-wheeler and suddenly thrashed the trio and torched the vehicle.

A team of firefighters rushed to the spot after hearing about the incident, however, by the time the vehicle was completely burnt in the fire.

While the exact reason behind incident is yet to be known, it is alleged that some objectionable items were being transported in the car.

Tangarpali police has started a probe into the matter and have launched a search operation to trace the youth who fled the scene soon after committing the crime.