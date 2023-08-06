Miscreants rob fishmongers by spraying chemicals in Cuttack

Miscreants robbed a fishmonger couple by spraying alcoholic chemicals on them and intoxicating them in Odisha’s Cuttack district.

Cuttack: Miscreants robbed a fishmonger couple by spraying alcoholic chemicals on them and intoxicating them in Odisha’s Cuttack district. The incident took place at Trishulia gate under the Barang police station of the district.

The duo identified as Pabitra Behera and his wife Sushma Behera became the victim of loot.

According to sources, the Behera couple was selling fish on the street when two bike-borne came to buy fish. They asked the couple the price of the prawn. Later, they sprayed a liquid containing chloroform, making the duo unconscious on the spot. Following it, the two miscreants took their money, two mobile, and fish and fled from the spot.

The locals rescued the duo and rushed them to hospital. They also immediately informed the police about the incident.

On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.

