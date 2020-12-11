Cuttack: A finance company staff was shot by three miscreants on Friday and robbed more than one lakh cash from him near Khutakanta Anshupa Square of Athagarh in Cuttack District.

According to sources, the victim identified as Kitish Ranjan Bhanja, working in Mahindra Finance company.

Kitish was returning from Narasinghpur to Athagarh after collecting payment for the company when three bike-borne miscreants intercepted him and opened fire on him near Jenapada Marugotha Chhak . They snatched the money and left him in a critical condition.

He was immediately rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition.

Later, the Athagarh police reached the spot and have launched a probe into the incident.