Miscreants open fire at man during loot attempt in Balangir

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balangir: A man sustained bullet injury and was rushed to hospital after unidentified miscreants opened fire at him during a loot bid in Gangasagar village under Patnagarh police limits in Balangir district last night.

The victim has been identified as Naveen Meher of the same village.

As per the report, a group of three masked miscreants barged into Meher’s house late last night and threatened him at gunpoint to loot valuables from an almirah. As the victim refused obey their orders the robbers opened fire at him inflicting bulletin injury on his left hand.

After Meher continued to fight the attackers despite the injury they fled from the spot.

The victim was rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital following the incident by some neighbours.

Police have started an investigation into the loot attempt. Efforts are underway to trace the absconding miscreants.

