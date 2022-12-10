Bhubaneswar: Some miscreants have reportedly opened a fake Facebook account of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Special Task Force (STF) Jay Narayan Pankaj.

Pankaj took to his Twitter handle to inform about his fake Facebook account and urged people not to respond. “Someone has opened a fake account in my name on Facebook and sending dubious messages to Facebook friends. Kindly don’t respond,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Someone has opened a fake account in my name on Facebook and sending dubious messages to Facebook friends.

Kindly don’t respond. — JN Pankaj (@jnpankaj) December 10, 2022

This is not the first time that the scamsters have opened a fake account of an IPS officer. Time and again they had created fake social media handles of several IAS and IPS officers and demanded money from some people.

A cyber-fraudster had created a fake WhatsApp account in the name of Directorate General (DGP) Fire Services Santosh Kumar Upadhyay and asked for money from some officials earlier on September 11 this year.

Likewise, a fake WhatsApp account was created in the name of Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani had sought favours from his followers.