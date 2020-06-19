Miscreants meet with accident while fleeing after loot in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Looting a woman turned to be tragic for two miscreants who sustained critical injuries while fleeing after robing her in Dhauli area of Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The injured robbers have been identified as Kartik Sethi and Srinibash Bhoi.

The two looters along with three others suddenly appeared before a woman in two different motorcycles and looted a gold chain from her by showing sharp weapons and guns while she was on her evening walk.

All the five looters including Kartik Sethi and Srinibash Bhoi tried to flee from the site before others notice them. However, the bike on which Kartik and Srinibash were going met with accident after the rider lost control over the vehicle.

They were rescued by Dhauli police and some locals and were rushed to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment. Later, they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.

On the other hand, police seized bike, sharp weapons and gold chain from the possession of Kartik and Srinibash.

An investigation is underway to trace other three looters, said source.