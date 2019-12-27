Miscreants make failed attempt to loot SBI ATMs in Balasore

Balasore: Once again throwing an open challenge to police, miscreants have made a failed attempt to loot an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) kiosk located at Fakir Mohan Golei Chhak under Khunta police limits in Balasore district last night.

The incident came to light this morning after some customers reached the State Bank of India (SBI) ATM located near the Sundar Gundi petrol pump this morning and found it vandalized. They immediately called up the local police and reported the matter.

After police reached the spot along with the bank officials and carried out the preliminary investigation at least one out of the two ATMs installed inside the kiosk was found broken.

While further investigation is underway into the incident, the bank officials have claimed that no cash has been missing from the ATMs.