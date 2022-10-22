Miscreants loots money by breaking open temple’s door in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Some unidentified miscreants have looted 1 quintal steel rod and money from temple’s donation in Raghunath Jew temple on Ganpur hill top under Ghasipur block here in Odisha on Friday night.

According to reports, the miscreants had broke opened the temple window during the night and looted the money from the temple donation box. Besides, the miscreants have also stolen an iron rod which weighs around 1 qt.

Today in the wee hours of the morning, when the priest arrived to the temple. He was terrified to see the lock of the temple was broken.

The priest immediately rushed to the management committee of the temple and informed them about the incident.

Soon, the management committee of the temple reached the spot and found that a heist had taken place in the temple premises.

Later, the committee members lodged a written complaint at Ramchandrapur police station.

The police has initiated a probe into the matter as per the written complaint to nab the miscreant behind the robbery.