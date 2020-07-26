Miscreants Loot Woman DSP In Broad Daylight At Gunpoint In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In a scary incident today, a woman vigilance DSP has been looted at gunpoint in Unit-3 area at the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, vigilance DSP Tanuja Mohanty was standing in the premises of her quarters at around 6:45 am in the morning when two bike borne miscreants came, pointed a gun and looted her jewellery.

There is surprise among people as to how such an incident could take place during the strict Covid lockdown that is in force now in Bhubaneswar.

A complaint has been lodged in this connection at the Kharavela police station and further investigation is underway.

