ATM loot in Ganjam district

Miscreants loot SBI ATM in Ganjam district

By Subadh Naik

Berhampur: Some miscreants have reportedly looted an SBI ATM at Kulad village under Ganjam district of Odisha last night.

Sources said that the miscreants looted the ATM situated near the petrol pump at Kulad Main Road by damaging the monitor completely. However, how much cash the robbers decamped from the money kiosks is yet to be known.

Some locals noticed the damaged ATM and informed the Kulad police about it.

Cops are on the spot to investigate the incident.

How much money has been looted from the ATM will be ascertained only when the bank officials reach the crime scene, informed the sources.

