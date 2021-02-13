Miscreants Loot Rs 80,000 At Gunpoint In Cuttack District Of Odisha

Cuttack: Two armed miscreants looted Rs 80,000 at gun-point from a customer service center in broad daylight near Kamaladeipur village under Narsinghpur police limits in Cuttack district of Odisha.

According to the reports, the miscreants came on a black pulsar and looted Rs 80,000 cash and a mobile phone from the operator of the SBI customer service point .

A robbery case has been filed with the Narsinghpur Police by the customer service care.

The police has initiated an investigation based on the CCTV footage.