Miscreants loot Rs 6 lakh from variety store at gunpoint in Mayurbhanj

Rairangpur: Throwing an open challenge to police, unidentified miscreants snatched away Rs 6 lakh from a variety store after putting a salesman at gunpoint in Rairangpur main market area in Mayurbhanj district last night.

The loot took place at around 10.30 pm at Mahanty Store while one salesman identified as Manoj Ram was present.

“The loot took place minutes after I downed the shutter of the shop after the day’s business. At least three masked looters toting guns forcibly lifted the shutter and locked me inside a room by threatening at gunpoint. Later, they took away all cash from the counter along with other valuables,” said Ram.

Soon after the loot, Ram informed the same to the owner of the shop identified as Bhanja Bihari Mahanty post which a police case was lodged.

“The looters took away with them cash worth over Rs 6 lakh. I suspect them to be residents of Jharkhand as they were interacting in Hindi,” said Mahanty.

Police have collected the CCTV footages available at the shop and examining those to ascertain the identity of the looters.