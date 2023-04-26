Miscreants loot Rs 40 lakh in Balasore of Odisha

Balasore: In the afternoon on Wednesday, the robbers looted a bank in Balasore district of Odisha, said reliable reports. It is worth mentioning that the bank employees were locked up and the bank was robbed.

The incident has been reported from the Chandaneshwar Union Bank branch in Jaleswar area of Balasore district.

There ahs been a large scale loot in the bank, which has shocked many. It is alleged that cash worth as much as Rs. 30 to 40 lakhs of rupees has been looted. Along with that gold jewelery of a huge amount was also looted.

Reports say that seven to eight looters entered the bank as customers and then the heist started. This shows that the robbery had been planed since quite some time.

They robbed the customers and bank employees by scaring them and holding one of them hostage. After the robbery, the miscreants have been missing. The Bhograi police rescued the bank employee. The Jaleswar SDPO has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter.

It is worth mentioning that on April 19, 2023 a temple of goddess Chandi had been looted in Balasore district of Odisha. The ornaments of the goddess had been stolen.

The thieves have allegedly broken the lock of the Chandi temple in Kutari village under Simulia police station limits. The thieves have looted money, gold, silver crowns and various other ornaments from the temple said sources. The Simulia Police is investigating into the mater.

On April 18, 2023 miscreants looted Rs 1 lakh from a man in Balasore district of Odisha on Tuesday. The incident took place near a medicine store in front of the District Collector’s official residence.

As per reports, the loot victim was standing in front of a chemist shop in front of the District Magistrate’s residence when two miscreants came in a bike and snatched away the bag from him. As the man shouted for help, the bike-borne miscreants fled from the scene in no time.

The man said that he had withdrawn money a few minutes back from the bank and had kept it in the bag.

After getting information about the loot, Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The looters are yet to be nabbed while the looted money is yet to be recovered.

