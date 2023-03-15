Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Miscreants loot Rs 3 lakh from retired teacher in Odisha’s Keonjhar

State
Keonjhar: Miscreants loot Rs 3 lakh from a retired teacher in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Wednesday. The incident took place near the BEO office in Harichandanpur.

The victim teacher has been identified as Gopabandhu Bej of Chasatangiri village under Harichandanpur block.

As per reports, the teacher withdrew Rs 3 lakh from the Harichandanpur State Bank and was going to his house. On his way he stopped the bike near the BEO office and had gone to attend nature’s call. At this juncture the miscreants snatched away the bag containing the cash that was hanging in the bike and fled from the scene.

It is to be noted that the said teacher got retired from service a few months back from the Jamuda School.

After getting information, Harichandanpur Police reached the spot and started investigation.

Further investigation of the case is underway.

