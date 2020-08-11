Miscreants loot Rs 24 lakh from employees of private organisation in Rayagada!

Rayagada: A group of miscreants allegedly looted Rs 24 lakh from some employees of a private organisation in Odisha’s Rayagada district this afternoon.

According to sources, some miscreants looted the case from the private organisation’s employees near FCI Chhak in Rayagada after threatening them by brandishing weapons at them.

Police started an investigation into the matter based on a complaint filed by the employees.

Cops are also questioning them about the loot to ascertain more information.