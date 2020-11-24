Miscreants Loot Rs 13 Lakhs From Two Separate Places In Odisha

Balangir/Malkangiri: Miscreants reportedly lotted 13 lakhs of rupees from two separate places in Odisha’s Balangir and Malkangiri districts today.

In the first incident, two bike-borne miscreants snatched a cash bag containing seven lakhs of rupees from one Rajaram Nayak, a resident of Madhyapur village in Belapada block of Balangir district.

As per reports, Rajaram had gone to the Andhra Bank in Kantabanjhi to withdraw money. He withdrew seven lakh rupees from the bank and kept it in a bag. However, when he was entering into his Bolero vehicle, two miscreants, came on a pulsar bike and fled after snatching the cash bag from him.

Meanwhile, Rajaram has lodged a complaint regarding the matter at Kantabanjhi police station.

Later, acting on the complaint, the Kantabanjhi police started investigating the matter. The cops are also screening the bank CCTV cameras footages to identify the robbers.

While speaking to the reporters about the loot, Rajaram said that he had noticed the miscreants inside the bank but had not suspected them assuming them to be bank customers.

In a similar incident, two masked miscreants also looted Rs 6 lakh from a person in Malkangiri district.

One Rabi Pradhan, who is working as a Manager in Gopal Krushna hardware store, located at IMST square in the district headquarter area, was walking to the nearest bank. When he reached the PWD office area, two masked miscreants came on a TVS Apache and intercepted him. Soon they looted the money from him at knife point.

Rabi filed a complaint regarding the loot at Malkangiri police station. Based on the complaint, IIC Ram Prasad Nag along with his staffs reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter after going through the footages of the CCTV cameras installed in front of the PWD office.