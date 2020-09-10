Miscreants Loot Rs 10k cash, 500 gm Gold Jewellery In Odisha’s Angul

By KalingaTV Bureau

Angul: Four Unidentified miscreants barged into a house and looted Rs 10 lakh cash and 500 gm gold jewellery of a contractual employee of Nalco at Jiranga village under Nalco police station in Angul district late last night.

Sources said, the contractual employee Vikram Sahoo was on night shift when the miscreants broke out into the house and sprayed anasthesic subtance that made his two sisters unconscious and took away Rs 10 lakh cash and 500 gm of gold jewellery.

The matter came to light today after the owner of the house Vikram lodged a complaint at Nalco police station.

The Nalco police reached the spot and started investigation.

Acting on the complaint, cops have launched a manhunt to nab the accused persons, sources said.

 

 

 

