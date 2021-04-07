Kendrapara: In another case of fraud in the State miscreants looted about 10 lakh rupees from a veterinary doctor of Kendrapara by withdrawing money from ATM using Fake ATM card. They reportedly withdrew cash money for 132 times in between December 2020 to March 2021. The matter has been complained in Kendrapara Sadar Police Station and probe is underway.

As per reports, the victim of the case is Jitasu Sekhar Mohanty, a veterinary doctor from Derabish block in Kendrapara district of Odisha. By using fake ATM card, the miscreants withdrew Rs. 9 lakh 66 thousand in 132 numbers of withdrawals.

After knowing about the fraud the victim first complained the matter at Cuttack cyber cell. However, since the looted amount was less than Rs.10 lakh he was advised to lodge a complaint in Kendrapara and accordingly he complained in Kendrapara Sadar PS.

The said bank account from where the huge amount was looted is reportedly in the name of Jitasu Sekhar Mohanty and his wife Sangeeta Mohanty. They had taken a loan of Rs. 20 lakh and hence, after this fraud they are heartbroken.