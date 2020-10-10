Cuttack: A group of miscreants looted money and jewelry from a house in Dwarabatipur village under Khuntuni police station of Athagarh area in Cuttack district of Odisha.

As per reports, a group of miscreants consisting six people entered the house of Rabindra Nayak of the Dwarabatipur village.

The Burglars barged into the house late at night and attacked the family members with gun and sharp weapons and demanded them to hand over all the money, jewelry and other valuables . Later they looted all the money and jewelry of the house and fled from the scene.

The injured youths were rushed to the Athagada Hospital for treatment by their family members.

Rabindra has filed a complaint of the robbery in the Khuntuni police station on Saturday.

An investigation has been launched regarding this matter by Choudwar SDPO Prasant Malla and Khuntuni Police officials. No body has been arrested so far in this matter.