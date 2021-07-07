Miscreants loot Jewellery worth lakhs from a shop in Odisha

By WCE 1
jewellery loot

Khordha: Some unidentified miscreants decamped with jewellery worth lakhs of rupees from a jewellery shop near Patitapaban Chhak in Gurujang area of Khordha town late last night.

As per reports, the miscreants broke into the store and looted gold jewellery worth lakhs of rupees.

Related News

Home-Guard along with two others terminated for kicking…

Odisha to conduct entrance test through CBT mode for high…

On being informed, the town police along with scientific team reached the spot and started a probe into the matter.

Cops have also seized CCTV footage.

The owner of the shop Shyam Sundar Patnaik said, that jewellery worth lakhs have been looted from the shop.

 

You might also like
State

Home-Guard along with two others terminated for kicking minor tea seller violating…

State

Odisha to conduct entrance test through CBT mode for high school teacher recruitment

State

CM Naveen Patnaik expresses deep condolences on demise of legendary Dilip Kumar

State

Police seize half burnt body of minor girl from pyre in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.