Miscreants loot Jewellery worth lakhs from a shop in Odisha

Khordha: Some unidentified miscreants decamped with jewellery worth lakhs of rupees from a jewellery shop near Patitapaban Chhak in Gurujang area of Khordha town late last night.

As per reports, the miscreants broke into the store and looted gold jewellery worth lakhs of rupees.

On being informed, the town police along with scientific team reached the spot and started a probe into the matter.

Cops have also seized CCTV footage.

The owner of the shop Shyam Sundar Patnaik said, that jewellery worth lakhs have been looted from the shop.