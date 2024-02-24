Miscreants loot jewellery shop at gunpoint in Odisha’s Puri

Puri: A group of six miscreants allegedly looted a jewellery shop in Puri of Odisha. The incident occurred at SR Jewellery in Red Cross Road of the city.

According to reports, the bike-borne miscreants came near the shop and open-fired before robbing the shop. They took lakhs of cash and jewellery by keeping the shop owner at knife-point. The miscreants also attacked the shop owner with knife, leaving him and his son injured.

Following the incident, police reached the spot and have initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

In a similar instance, at least 10 armed miscreants allegedly looted Rs 14 lakh and gold jewellery after breaking open the house of a businessman in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district. The incident has come to the fore from Bhalukanadi village under Jharigaon block of the district.

According to sources, the armed miscreants broke the lock of the door to enter into the house at around 1 am on Monday. They tied up the businessman and robbed the cash and gold ornaments.

Following the incident, the businessman has filed a complaint at the nearby police station. Based on the complaint, the cops have initiated a probe into the matter.

Loots have become common in Odisha. On February 10, looters came as guests at a wedding, ate and looted away gifts from two marriage mandaps in Bhubaneswar.

As per the reports, the incident occurred in a posh hotel in Bhubaneswar and another in Badagada area. Two complaints have been lodged in Maitree Vihar and Badagada police station. Reportedly, cash and jewellery worth more than Rs. 4 lakh were looted from the marriage venue in Badagada area. However from the mandap in a posh hotel in Bhubaneswar gold, cash, gifts and mobile worth lakhs were looted.