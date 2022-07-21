WATCH: Miscreants loot gold worth Rs 10 lakh in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A group of unidentified miscreants have looted gold jewellery worth lakhs of rupees in Aiginia area under Bharatpur police limits in Bhubaneswar late on Tuesday night.

Reportedly, the loot has taken place from a house in Aiginia area. A man identified as Debasish Tripathi, native of Sambalpur district, has been residing in the house.

The miscreants broke into Debasish’s house by smashing the windows while the whole family was asleep on Tuesday night around 3.30 am.

They broke the locker of the almirah and looted jewellery including two gold necklace, two gold chain, two sets of gold bangles, six gold rings, four gold earrings, worth Rs 10 lakh along with Rs 20,000 cash.

Later on Wednesday morning, the family found the lock of the cupboard was broken and all the valuables were looted, added reports. The whole incident has been recorded in the CCTV attached to the house.

Debasish filed a complaint with Bharatpur police station following which the cops have initiated a manhunt to apprehend the miscreants based on the CCTV footage.