Kalahandi: Some armed miscreants allegedly looted gold ornaments, a bike , 2 mobiles and a TV from a house at Moter village under Koksara block in Kalahandi district late last night.

Sources said, around five to six masked miscreants barged into the house of one Jajati Pattjoshi and looted at gunpoint late night and decamped with 400 gms of gold, a bullet bike, a TV and two mobiles.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started a probe into the matter.