Miscreants loot Gold, Silver worth Rs.70 lakh in Ganjam of Odisha

Chhatrapur: Miscreants looted 700 gram gold and 20 kg silver worth about Rs. 70 lakhs after attacking a businessman and his wife here in Ganjam district of Odisha on Wednesday. They threw chilli powder on the face of the victims and attacked them with sharp weapons and fled from the scene after committing the crime.

As per reports, Sarat Chandra Sahu and his wife Laxmipriya Sahu were returning home on a scooty after shutting down their jewellery shop named Maa Sarala jewellery in Sai Nagar area.

At about 8.30 pm two miscreants approached them in a Pulsar bike and snatched away the gold and silver from the dickey of the vehicle near Court station on the Gala Sankha road after attacking them. The miscreants then managed to flee from the scene.

Besides, the miscreants also looted a gold chain that the woman had worn which weighs about 3 tola.

The businessman and his wife have sustained griveous injury due to the attack and have been admitted to Chhatrapur medical.

After getting a tip off, Chhatrapur SDPO Goutam Kishan and IIC Priyas Ranjan Chhotray rushed to the spot. Further investigation of the case is underway.