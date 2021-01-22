Miscreants loot gold ornaments, cash from woman in Balasore dist of Odisha posing as cops

Jaleswar: Two miscreants looted gold ornaments and cash money from a woman in Jaleswar of Balasore district in Odisha on Friday. They posed themselves as Police personnel to win trust of the woman and then took away her gold and cash money.

As per reports, two miscreants approached the victim woman near a temple in Bada Bazar area of Jaleswar and asked her to put the gold ornaments in her purse as a safety measure since loot has taken place at the same spot lately.

Believing on the miscreants, the woman did accordingly. Once she put her 30 gram necklace and ring, in her vanity bag, they snatched it and fled from the scene.

The victim woman has been identified as Snehalata Bhanja of Nandika village under Jaleswar Police station.

According to the victim the two miscreants had worn khaki dress along with jacket, like cops use to wear. They took away the gold jewelry along with cash money amounting to Rs. 4000 that was in her bag.

Following the incident the woman lodged a complaint about the loot with Jaleswar Police and further investigation of the case is underway.