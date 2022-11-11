Miscreants loot gold chain, cash from youth at gun-point in Odisha

Balasore: A group of miscreants allegedly looted a gold chain and cash to the tune of Rs 10,000 from a youth at gun-point in Odisha’s Balasore district.

One Jayant Kumar Sahoo of Paikosahi village under Soro Police station limits had gone out for some work. In the meantime, as many as four miscreants came in a car and snatched his gold chain and Rs 10,000 when he was standing near Soro College Square. When he protested, the looters showed him the gun and fled with the valuables.

Later, Sahoo filed a complaint at the Soro Police station demanding an investigation and arrest of the accused persons.

Acting on his complaint, police is said to have started a probe into the incident, said sources adding that a search operation has been launched to trace and nab the looters.

The broad daylight robbery by the unidentified armed miscreants has raised serious questions about the law and order situation in the area with the locals demanding immediate arrest of the robbers and stringent action against them, added the sources.