Cuttack: An elderly woman has been reportedly looted by miscreants in Mangalabag area of Odisha’s Cuttack district on Friday.

According to reports, two men appeared before the elderly woman with a bike and all of a sudden snatched her vanity bag where she was carrying some cash. They drove-away from the spot before anyone could identify them.

The robbery took place while the woman was returning after withdrawing the cash from Mangalabag branch of State Bank of India (SBI).

Meanwhile, the Mangalabag police has started an investigation into the matter after the lady lodged an FIR over the robbery.