Miscreants loot cash worth Rs 2.8 lakh from bank in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking development, unidentified miscreants looted Rs. 2.87 lakh in broad day light from a bank in the Capital city of Odisha on Monday.

As per reports, the miscreants looted cash of Rs. 2.87 lakh from the Kalarahanga branch of of the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) in Infocity are of Bhubaneswar. If reports are to be believed they managed to loot by showing toy gun to the staff.

It has been learnt that during the loot that took place in the afternoon of Monday women employees were present in the Bank.

A case has been lodged in Infocity Police Station in Bhubaneswar in this connection. Police are investigating the case on the basis of the CCTV footage of the loot. Further investigation of the case is underway.