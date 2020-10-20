Miscreants loot cash, jewelleries in Odisha’s Athagarh

By KalingaTV Bureau

Athagarh: Some miscreants have barged into a house and have looted cash and jewelleries worth lakhs in Balisasan village under the Gurudijhatia police limits in Athagarh district.

The miscreants broke into house of one Suresh Acharya and looted 40gms of gold, 100gms of silver and three mobiles.

The Gurudijhatia police have reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.

Recently, some unknown miscreants broke into a house in Dwarabatipur village under Khuntuni police limits and looted valuables.

Loot incidents in Athgarh area have created panic among locals.

 

 

You might also like
State

Bumper recruitment of teachers in Army Public School; Apply online soon today

State

Tiffin bombs and Landmines recovered by BSF in Odisha’s Malkangiri

State

Downward Trend In Covid Cases In Odisha, 1904 Positives In The Last 24 Hrs

State

16 succumb to COVID-19 in Odisha today, Death toll rises to 1168

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.