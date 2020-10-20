Athagarh: Some miscreants have barged into a house and have looted cash and jewelleries worth lakhs in Balisasan village under the Gurudijhatia police limits in Athagarh district.

The miscreants broke into house of one Suresh Acharya and looted 40gms of gold, 100gms of silver and three mobiles.

The Gurudijhatia police have reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.

Recently, some unknown miscreants broke into a house in Dwarabatipur village under Khuntuni police limits and looted valuables.

Loot incidents in Athgarh area have created panic among locals.