Miscreants loot 7 sacks of MDM rice from school in Odisha

Khurda: Some unidentified miscreants reportedly looted seven sacks of Mid-Day Meal (MDM) rice from a school in Odisha’s Khurda district last night.

The MDM rice was reportedly looted from the strong room of Khauruni Upper Prime Mary School. The miscreants have looted the rice by breaking the lock of the strong room. The matter came to the light only after Head Master came to the school this morning.

Later, the Head Master filed a complaint at the local police output. Based on which, cops started an investigation into the matter. They reportedly recovered one sack of the stolen rice that was found from near the school.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

