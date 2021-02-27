Miscreants loot 2 temples in Kandhamal Dist Of Odisha

By IANS
miscreants loot temple in baliguda

Baliguda: Unidentified miscreants looted two temples in Baliguda area of Kandhamal district in Odisha late Friday night. They took away gold ornaments of the deities and cash amount from the donation box.

According to police sources, a number of valuables and cash were stolen from Shri Jagannath temple and Dakshinakali temple here. The miscreants had covered their faces with towels and entered into the Shri Jagannath temple.

Servitors realized that the temples were burgled when they reopened both the temples for rituals in the morning. On being informed by the temple authorities, Baliguda police registered a case in this connection and launched a probe.

The entire act of burglary has been captured in CCTV cameras installed in the temple premises, an official said. Police have been scrutinizing video footage collected from CCTV which might provide vital clues regarding the theft incident.

