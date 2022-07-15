Miscreants kill woman by slitting throat in Odisha’s Cuttack

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, miscreants reportedly killed a woman by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon in Cuttack of Odisha on Friday. The incident took place in Kutakhaigali under Lalbag Police limits in Cuttack city.

The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, miscreants today afternoon lurked into the house of a woman when she was alone at home. They allegedly killed her by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon and fled from the scene.

After getting information Police rushed to the spot and initiated investigation.

A pall of gloom has descended in the area following the bone-chilling incident that took place in the Silver City.